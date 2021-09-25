What Happened to Pino Maniaci, the Man Who Tried to Bring Down the Sicilian Mafia?

We are one week away from the release of The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. From The Godfather to Scarface (a poster that hangs on countless dorm room walls), we remain forever fascinated by the life of organized crime, which is why the new Netflix series Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia is the perfect show to watch if you want to go where it all began: Sicily. And the man at the center of it all, the person who tried to put a stop to the Mafia, is Pino Maniaci.