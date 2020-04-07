Everything You Need to Know About Karina Seabrook From 'Families of the Mafia'

Karina was born to Mob Wives star Karen Gravano and David Seabrook in Arizona in 1999. But only a year after she was born, her father and grandfather Sammy (who worked together) were sent to prison for selling ecstasy pills. It was around this time when her parents were engaged and planning to get married, but they couldn't exchange vows because of the long prison sentence. Eventually, her parents separated when she was 10 years old.

Karina, who is of mixed ethnicity (Italian-American and African-American), lived with her father in Arizona for four years after the split, then moved to New York to live with her mom.

She said: "I first moved from Arizona to New York when I was 14 years old, and I was a little nervous because I knew that when I came to New York, I would have to start all over again. But I started to get comfortable, I met people, I was going out, I got a boyfriend."

She currently resides in New York and is enrolled in college. However, she did much more than get settled in her new home.