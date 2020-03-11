Any way you slice it, human beings are pack animals, meaning we're very susceptible to a "herd" mentality. I know, you're fiercely independent. You're unique, un-impressionable. You're special, I get it. But I'm pretty sure there are plenty of Coronavirus worrywarts who are rushing to Costco to hoard toilet paper that expressed those very same sentiments in their Tinder profiles.

Because of this "herd" mentality, it isn't surprising to realize that we collectively misremember important events.

Either that or we straight up forget them entirely. While this is a phenomenon that happens a lot with movie quotes; Darth Vader says "No — I am your father," not, "Luke, I am your father." And in Jaws the line is, "You're going to need a bigger boat," not, "We're gonna need a bigger boat." But you'd think that with something as significant as important historical events we'd actually remember the facts.