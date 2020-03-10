We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: New World Pictures

People Share the 'Incidents' That Became Legendary in Their High Schools

By

Everyone had that incident in high school. You know what I'm talking about. My high school had that senior who was definitely dating the gym teacher. There was also the time the seniors released thousands of crickets one year as a prank, and the murder that happened years before behind the track in the woods. 

One Twitter user asked people to share what their high school "incidents" were. As varied and crazy as all these stories are, there is also something oddly familiar about them. 