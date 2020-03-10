Take This Old-School Psychology Test to Discover Your Inner Demons

There is no shortage of personality quizzes and psychology tests out there to confirm or deny everything you think you know about yourself. Some, like the Szondi test, are so out there, they prove just how far we've come in terms of understanding and diagnosing mental illness and personality disorders.

The Szondi test was developed by Hungarian psychiatrist Léopold Szondi in 1935. It was intended to reveal a person's innermost suppressed traits, the parts of yourself you have pushed down into your subconscious.