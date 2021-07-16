How 'A Classic Horror Story' Played on the Italian Mafia's Real Horror Story (SPOILERS)

One would expect that A Classic Horror Story would be exactly that — a classic horror story, playing on themes from movies like Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, or Halloween. And, in some ways, it does pay homage to some classic horror films. It’s certainly filled with tropes, like walking into a clearly dangerous building, already injured, while the whole audience screams, “Don’t go in there!”

But A Classic Horror Story isn’t just about the kinds of horror stories that play out on our movie screens. In fact, some very real lore is at the heart of the film. Read on for an explanation of the confusing ending of the movie and how the Italian Mafia played a crucial role.

What was going on in the ending of 'A Classic Horror Story'?

In A Classic Horror Story, the audience, as well as the movie’s victims, learn from Fabrizio (Francesco Russo) that residents of a nearby village turned into a mindless flock after making sacrifices to the mythical beings Osso, Mastrosso, and Carcagnosso. The three supernatural creatures saved the village from a famine, and they wanted tongues, ears, and eyes in return. The villagers made good on their promise of sacrifices, but for their actions, they were cursed.

Our heroine, Elisa (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz), who is pregnant and plans to abort, crashed supposedly near the village, along with her fellow travelers, Mark (Will Merrick), Sofia (Yuliia Sobol), and Ricardo (Peppino Mazzotta). Following the crash, they wake up in a forest clearing nearby a cabin that’s strangely not actually near a road. They follow the sounds of screams inside to the attic, where they meet Chiara (Alida Baldari Calabria), who was one of the villagers’ victims. Her tongue was cut out.

Though they all attempt to escape, Mark is the first to be sacrificed by masked tormentors. Upon trying to get out, the rest of the group find themselves going in circles, and they end up back at the house. Worse yet, they stumble upon many abandoned cars, a clear sign that they weren’t the first victims at the house.

Netflix

Ricardo and Sofia are the next to be killed, and Elisa realizes far too late that Fabrizio’s story was far from the truth. He’s not a travel video director at all. He’s the director of gory horror movies, and Elisa is now in one. She learns that he drugged the group. Plus, his hearing aid is no hearing aid — it's how he's communicating with the murderers.

Chiara is also no simple victim. She’s been his accomplice, helping him to keep his victims where he needs them to be for his movie. However, it’s not just Fabrizio’s movie. We learn that this is far from the first movie that’s been made this way, and the Italian Mafia are the ones who have commissioned them. As Fabrizio explains, people devour movies with gruesome violence, and the best way to get such violence is by making it happen for real.

But Fabrizio isn’t happy about the Mafia’s plans being discovered. Elisa is then taken for her own torture scene, where she’s supposed to be killed by who we learn is Fabrizio’s mother. But she manages to escape, only to overhear Fabrizio turning his rage on Chiara, who turns out to be his sister. Elisa gets the drop on Chiara first, shooting her dead with a shotgun. She shoots Fabrizio next, injuring his leg.

Netflix

