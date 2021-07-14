The Trailer for 'Fear Street Part Three: 1666' Is Here — How Will it All End?

The Fear Street movie trilogy may soon be coming to an end with the release of the third and final installment on the near horizon, but there will be plenty of frightful moments before the Shadyside teens officially say goodbye.

SPOILERS for the first two Fear Street movies are ahead.

The final film is Fear Street Part 3: 1666 , which will bring the viewers and the characters to the witch trials to discover how Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel) first became cursed.

The movie franchise is based on a set of horror novels by R.L. Stine, and it focuses on a group of teenagers who live in the haunted town of Shadyside, Ohio. The first part takes place in 1994, while the events in the second movie occur mostly in 1978.

The 'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' trailer is here, and viewers will finally get answers about Sarah Fier's curse.

In the first part of Fear Street, Josh Johnson (Benjamin Flores Jr.) recognizes that the underlying cause of the murders and the strange happenings in the town is the 1666 hanging of Sarah Fier. She cursed Shadyside as a mode of revenge, and bad things have been happening in the area ever since. By the end of the first film, the teens discover that they want to get help from a woman named C. Berman. In 1978, when she was attending Camp Nightwing, C. Berman was affected by the curse of Sarah Fier.

In Fear Street Part 2: 1978, Josh and Deena (Kiana Madeira) realize that Ziggy (played by Sadie Sink and Gillian Jacobs) is actually Christine "C." Berman. With C. Berman's help Deena is able to reunite the witch's hand with her body. In the final moments of the second installment, Deena has a vision of herself as Sarah Fier in 1666.

The trailer for Fear Street Part 3: 1666 hints at what happens once Deena becomes Sarah Fier. In Shadyside in 1666, the townspeople are focused on good behavior so the devil does not "feast on [their] misdeeds." They are, therefore, hunting witches.

Many of the other characters from the first two films will be part of 1666 — either as themselves, or as their 17th century ancestors. Kiana Madeira will play both Sarah and Deena, while Benjamin Flores Jr. will appear as Josh and as the 1666 character, Henry. Gillian Jacobs will play Ziggy/Christine Berman again in Part 3, while Sadie Sink will play a 1666 teen named Constance. Emily Rudd will be Cindy Berman again, and she'll also appear as a new character, Abigail.

The plot will highlight how exactly Sarah is first accused of being a witch, and how the 1994 and 1978 teenagers attempt to put an end to her curse. "The truth will follow you forever," the real Sarah ominously says in the trailer.