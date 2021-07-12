A Man Is Searching for Answers About His Wife's Mysterious Death in the Netflix Thriller, 'Hit & Run'

There's never a shortage of binge-worthy original titles on Netflix , and the streamer announced an upcoming show that will surely get fans talking. Hit & Run is set to debut on Aug. 6, and the plot promises mystery, intrigue, and action sequences that will remind viewers of Taken .

The trailer for the drama debuted on July 12, and we're breaking down the plot, the cast, and the episode count below.

The thriller show, which takes place in Israel and in the United States, focuses on a man who is seeking revenge on the people who killed his wife in a hit and run car accident.

The trailer for the international thriller 'Hit & Run' is here — details on the plot of the Netflix series.

The action show begins when Danielle Wexler (Kaelen Ohm) decides to leave behind her tour guide husband, Segev Azulai (Lior Raz), and their daughter, Ella Azulai (Neta Orbach), in Tel Aviv, Israel for a dance audition opportunity in New York. On the day that the American is set to leave, she is fatally struck by a car in a hit and run accident. While the authorities initially inform Segev that the incident was a terrible accident, he later learns that his bride may have been targeted.

To make matters worse, her killers have fled to the United States. In addition to being a grieving husband, Segev also seems to be a trained killer. He's intent on finding out the truth about what transpired. "Maybe it wasn't about her," Segev says at the beginning of the trailer. "You know what I was. What I used to do." He heads to the Big Apple himself, and he teams up with his ex-girlfriend, Naomi Hicks (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate what happened. "Someone killed my wife," Segev says to Naomi once he gets to New York. "I need to find answers."

However, he soon figures out that he didn't know everything about his wife. She may have been singled out and killed because of her own past. Naomi suggests that the two look into Danielle's background. The trailer doesn't reveal what they find out, but Segev does eventually come to the conclusion that he and his daughter are not safe. "They're coming after me and my family," he proclaims at one point in the intense sneak peek.