Liam Neeson Said He Was Done With Dating, but One Red Carpet Kiss Sparks Rumors of Romance Liam has gushed about his co-star, at one point saying that he was "madly in love with her." By Ivy Griffith Published July 23 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET

Actor Liam Neeson has been a Hollywood hunk since he first stole hearts in Excalibur in the 1980s. But despite the longing of fans across the world, Liam was off the market from 1994 to 2009 as he was deep in wedded bliss with his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

They had the kind of love that anyone would envy before she passed away in 2009. Since then, many have wondered what Liam's dating life might look like as a widower. Here's what we know about what he's said in regard to the potential of finding a new partner after losing the love of his life.

Who is Liam Neeson dating?

Sorry, fans: Liam is not on the market, even though he's a widower. In 2024, the now-73-year-old mused that he didn't feel the need to be dating anyone after losing his wife. He told People when asked if he was dating anyone new, "No, in a word. I’m past all that.”

But before his loss, before Natasha, Liam dated some notable names in Hollywood, including Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields, and Helen Mirren. In a 2018 interview on the Graham Norton Show, Liam recalled the first time he saw Helen while they were both filming on the set of Excalibur.

Liam shared, “I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, ‘Oh f--.' I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too, but I was very smitten!” Liam's sweet reminiscence seems to suggest that he has a history of falling for his co-stars.

Pamela Anderson's kiss set off rumors.

Which is what the world believes may have happened between Liam and his 2025 co-star, Pamela Anderson. The dynamic duo starred in the 2025 film The Naked Gun, releasing in theaters in August. In the past, Liam has made comments that might suggest he's interested in more than a friendship with Pamela.

During interviews leading up to the release of their film, Liam has gushed about his co-star, at one point saying that he was "madly in love with her" (via E! News). It would seem that Pamela might feel the same way after she planted a big kiss on his cheek during a red carpet appearance. He leaned into the kiss and wrapped his arm around her waist, beaming.

Immediately, rumors began flying that the two were dating and that they were soft launching their relationship. However, so far, neither has confirmed nor denied that they are anything but friends and co-stars.

