See How Much the Cast of 2005's 'Batman Begins' Has Changed
Five actors from 'Batman Begins' have won at least one Oscar.
Is Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy the best of all time? Movie fans are still debating this question 20 years after the premiere of Batman Begins in 2005.
Starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Caine, the film rebooted the series, telling the origin story of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.
It was quickly followed by The Dark Knight in 2008, before Christian hung up his cape for good in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.
So, what is the cast of Batman Begins up to today? Keep reading to find out!
Christian Bale (Bruce Wayne/Batman)
Christian Bale was just 31 years old when he landed the iconic role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.
He went on to reprise the role in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, and then starred in critically acclaimed films such as American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. Next up, Christian is set to appear in Madden as Al Davis alongside Nicolas Cage and Kathryn Hahn.
Michael Caine (Alfred Pennyworth)
British actor Michael Caine was a veteran on the set of Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, best known for his work in Hannah and Her Sisters, Alfie, and The Italian Job.
Today, the 92-year-old is taking a step back from acting, last appearing in 2023's The Great Escaper.
Liam Neeson (Henri Ducard / Ra's al Ghul)
Liam Neeson was perfectly cast as Henri Ducard, aka Ra's al Ghul, in Batman Begins.
Since then, Liam has become a bona fide action star, appearing in films such as the Taken franchise, The Grey, and The Commuter.
Katie Holmes (Rachel Dawes)
Despite only appearing in Batman Begins before being replaced by Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Katie Holmes was great as Bruce's love interest, Rachel.
Katie has continued to act in Hollywood, starring in movies such as The Giver and Coda. She is also the proud mom of daughter Suri Cruise.
Gary Oldman (James "Jim" Gordon)
One of the most prolific English actors in history, Gary Oldman, starred in films such as JFK, Dracula, and Leon: The Professional before landing the role of Jim Gordon in Batman Begins.
Fans might also recognize Gary as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movies, as well as Harry Truman in Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. Currently, you can watch Gary on the Apple TV series, Slow Horses.
Cillian Murphy (Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow)
It's no surprise that Cillian Murphy was cast as Scarecrow in Batman Begins — he has starred in six of Christopher Nolan's movies. He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2024 for his role in Oppenheimer, and in 2025, he is reprising his role as Thomas Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie.
Ken Watanabe (decoy Ra's al Ghul)
Is any action movie complete without Ken Watanabe? The Japanese actor is best known for his work in The Last Samurai, Inception, and Godzilla. More recently, he starred in the Max original series Tokyo Vice.
Morgan Freeman (Lucius Fox)
Is there anything Morgan Freeman can't do? From playing Hoke Colburn in Driving Miss Daisy, to Red in Shawshank Redemption, and God in Bruce Almighty, it's no surprise that Christopher Nolan tapped Morgan to portray Bruce's go-to tech guy, Lucius Fox.
Today, the 88-year-old is still booked and busy, appearing in the Paramount+ series Lioness, and the upcoming Now You See Me: Now You Don't.
Gus Lewis (Young Bruce Wayne)
After portraying a younger Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, Gus acted in a few more movies. However, his last acting credit was in a 2012 short film, according to IMDB. Gus is still working in the movie industry, more recently, releasing his short film My Best Friend’s Recipe in 2024.
Emma Lockhart (Young Rachel Dawes)
Emma Lockhart is still in front of the cameras, 20 years after starring as a young Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins. Today, Emma is a news anchor, most recently on Channel 3 AZ Family in Arizona.
Tom Wilkinson (Carmine Falcone)
British actor Tom Wilkinson portrayed iconic characters such as Gerald in The Full Monty, Dr. Mierzwiak in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and, of course, Carmine Falcone in Batman Begins.
Sadly, Tom passed away in 2023 at the age of 75 years old after going into cardiac arrest in his home in London. He is survived by his wife, Diana, and his daughters, Mollie and Alice.