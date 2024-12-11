Will 'Lioness' Have a Season 3? Zoe Saldaña Teases Future for the Series Zoe Saldaña gave fans a glimmer of hope regarding the show's future during a recent interview. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 11 2024, 9:21 a.m. ET Source: Paramount+

With the explosive Season 2 finale of Special Ops: Lioness airing Dec. 8, 2024, fans of the Paramount+ original are already itching to know if there will be any more new episodes. As those who tuned in to Season 2 know, it was a rollercoaster of emotions packed with high-stakes missions and shocking twists. One of the main characters even narrowly escaped death. This combined with a shocking death early on made Season 2 arguably more intense than Season 1.

Unfortunately, both Season 1 and Season 2 of Lioness were frustratingly short with just eight episodes each. With Season 2 officially over, fans have one big question they need answered: Will Lioness have a Season 3? While Paramount+ has yet to spill the beans on the show being renewed or canceled, Zoe Saldaña has teased fans with a potential future for the show. What did Zoe say exactly? Keep reading for the details.

Source: Paramount+

Will 'Lioness' have a Season 3? Fans are eager for answers.

Season 2 raised the bar compared to its predecessor, delivering gripping drama and even higher stakes. Ultimately, this came as no surprise as Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the show, is known for his intense storytelling abilities. Unfortunately, neither Taylor nor Paramount+ has given the official greenlight on Season 3 just yet. There, however, hasn’t been news of a cancellation either.

Zoe, who plays Joe on the series, did tease fans about the future of the show during a recent interview. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Zoe recently revealed she was locked into a contract to star as Joe in Lioness for at least three seasons. She explained: “I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill.”

Now, this contract doesn’t necessarily guarantee there will be a Season 3 of Lioness. It, however, serves as a sign that the creators of the series had already envisioned a story arc for Season 3. So, they wanted to lock the cast down with contracts.

Paramount+ has not officially renewed 'Lioness' for Season 3.

Despite the enthusiasm from fans, Paramount+ has not yet confirmed whether Lioness will return for Season 3. Historically, the streaming platform tends to wait and assess viewer reception before making renewal decisions.

Source: Paramount+

Oftentimes, looking at the release schedule for a series can help. Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and Season 2 premiered in October 2024. Following this pattern, Season 3 would likely premiere during the second half of 2025 if it were to get renewed. For now, all fans can do is speculate as they wait for an official decision to drop.