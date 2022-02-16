These Are (Some of!) Taylor Sheridan's Forthcoming TV Shows

On Feb. 15, 2022, Paramount announced that the creative mastermind behind Yellowstone, its prequel 1883, and the spinoff 6666, is about to take on even more exciting projects.

Taylor Sheridan — who some might have observed in the role of Charles Goodnight in Season 1, Episodes 7 and 8 of 1883 — has signed on for 1932, a Yellowstone prequel that will transport fans back to the Prohibition era. He's also set to work on Lioness, Tulsa King, and Land Man, and remains at the helm of 1883 for Season 2.