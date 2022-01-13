Jefferson White Talks Saying Goodbye to the Yellowstone Ranch in Season 4 Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Jimmy took this new opportunity in Texas to learn, swiftly transforming into a real cowboy with a clear sense of direction. So, is Jimmy saying goodbye to his Yellowstone family for good?

Jimmy and his new fiancée, Emily, briefly returned to the Dutton Ranch in the Season 4 Finale of Yellowstone, only to pull a U-turn and head back to the 6666. With creator Taylor Sheridan's spinoff series 6666 in the works, many fans wonder if the character will return to Yellowstone?