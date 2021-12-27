Mia Who? Jimmy Hurdstrom's New Girlfriend, Emily, Has Already Enticed 'Yellowstone' Fans

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Yellowstone Season 4.

6666, the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff set on the historic Texas ranch 6666, could portray Jimmy Hurdstrom's teary-eyed reunion with his new girlfriend, Emily, if Season 4, Episode 9 of Yellowstone is anything to go by.

The penultimate episode of Season 4 captures Beth Dutton's fast-paced demise, with explosive conflicts erupting between her and her dad, John Dutton, and fiancé, Rip Wheeler. Elsewhere, Jamie Dutton cuts ties with his toxic bio-dad for good. Plus, Jimmy bids adieu to Emily.