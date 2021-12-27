Mia Who? Jimmy Hurdstrom's New Girlfriend, Emily, Has Already Enticed 'Yellowstone' Fans

Mia Who? Jimmy Hurdstrom's New Girlfriend, Emily, Has Already Enticed 'Yellowstone' FansBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 27 2021, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Yellowstone Season 4.
6666, the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff set on the historic Texas ranch 6666, could portray Jimmy Hurdstrom's teary-eyed reunion with his new girlfriend, Emily, if Season 4, Episode 9 of Yellowstone is anything to go by.
The penultimate episode of Season 4 captures Beth Dutton's fast-paced demise, with explosive conflicts erupting between her and her dad, John Dutton, and fiancé, Rip Wheeler. Elsewhere, Jamie Dutton cuts ties with his toxic bio-dad for good. Plus, Jimmy bids adieu to Emily.
Jimmy Hurdstrom asked his new girlfriend to wait for him in Season 4, Episode 9 of 'Yellowstone.'
Jimmy Hurdstrom's new girlfriend, Emily, first appeared on Yellowstone in Season 4, Episode 7, fast replacing Mia, the barrel racer girl who was there for Jimmy throughout his recovery following the disastrous accident portrayed in the Season 3 finale.
The veterinary technician working at the 6666 Ranch immediately sweeps Jimmy off his feet with her no-nonsense approach and brazen honesty. As Emily casually informs Jimmy, he is "one of six single guys in [the] county under 30" — and with that, he is sold.
But before he can make the big move (and broach the topic of grabbing dinner together), Emily makes sure to give Jimmy a task he won't forget anytime soon, asking him to collect semen from a horse for her. (Which he does, by the way.)
Emily gets him to follow up on his promise and implement the previously discussed plans in Season 4, Episode 8. The romantic outing gives way to positively non-PG-friendly scenes, signaling to fans that Jimmy and Mia are officially a thing of the past.
In Season 4, Episode 9, Jimmy compares loving Emily to coming down with a bad bout of venereal disease. In all fairness, he makes the comment after she warns him that missing her is a serious condition. (That's true love for you.)
In Season 4, Episode 9, Jimmy tells Emily that he will be away because of a rodeo. The rodeo turns into something more long-term, thanks to Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan), the horse trader who tells Jimmy that it's time to go home. But not without asking Emily to wait for him. Will they perhaps reunite in 6666, the Yellowstone spinoff soon coming to Paramount Plus? There's only one way to find out.
What will happen to Jimmy and Mia, now that his arrival back to Montana is imminent? Fans on Twitter predict a tense conversation.
"Jimmy, please kick Mia to the curb," tweeted @Barry65.
"For the love of everything good a wholesome in this world, Jimmy better show Mia the door and keep on keep’n on with Emily! #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone" tweeted @Thompson_Brian_.
Who plays Emily on 'Yellowstone?' Will the 6666 vet appear on the 'Yellowstone' spinoff '6666'?
Kathryn Kelly, the actress portraying Jimmy's new girlfriend, Emily, made her debut in Season 4 of Yellowstone. Before landing Emily's role on Yellowstone, Kathryn appeared in hit TV shows like Nashville, where she starred alongside Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere.
What's more, Kathryn also appeared in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, the Netflix comedy-drama that came out in 2019, and The Originals. When she's not busy shooting hit shows, she likes to embark on trips and take exceptional photographs. (At least, according to her Instagram.)
Season 4, Episode 10 of Yellowstone airs on Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.