Tim McGraw Says "Biggest Fear" is 'Yellowstone' Cast Won't "Like" Origin Story '1883' (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan's latest television drama 1883 is an origin story to the fan-favorite western series, Yellowstone, which follows the Dutton family's trek across the Great Plains to rural and untamed lands in Montana in search of a better life.

But, being "free" doesn't come easy — and the Dutton family, along with a group of immigrants taking part in the great expansion, learn that the Wild West has danger lurking from every corner.