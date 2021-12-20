The Season 1 Premiere of '1883' References an Infectious Disease — What Is It?

The members of the Dutton clan are in for a wild ride. Season 1 of 1883 kicked off with a double episode on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, treating viewers to nearly two hours of drama, shootouts, and some brutal fighting.

The Western drama chronicles the trials and tribulations of James Dutton (Tim McGraw), his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill), their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), son, John (Audie Rick), and James' sister, Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri).