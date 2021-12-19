The Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Describe “Wonderful But Grueling” Shoot

The Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Describe “Wonderful But Grueling” ShootBy Dan Clarendon
Dec. 19 2021, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
The locations where 1883 is filming sound even more dramatic than the Yellowstone prequel itself!
The new Paramount+ series, which starts streaming today, Sunday, Dec. 19, “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” a press release touts. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”
Specifically, 1883 shows how the great-grandparents of John Dutton, Kevin Costner’s rancher character in Yellowstone, made a perilous trek from Texas to Montana. And the show filmed on location in both states, often in extreme conditions.
‘1883’ production moved from Texas to Montana, with temperates dropping nearly 100 degrees.
According to The New York Times, the cast and crew of 1883 are still in the middle of a five-month shoot, which is scheduled to wrap up next month.
Filming kicked off this August in Texas in 100-degree conditions, and now the 1883 team has moved the production to Montana, where the temperatures have dropped down to the single digits.
Country singer Tim McGraw, who stars in 1883 as James Dutton, told the Times about “the wind howling at 40 miles an hour” during their 10-hour days in Montana. Tim’s real-life wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, plays his character’s wife on the show, and she corroborates his account of the rigorous shoot, adding that she experienced it all “in a corset, by the way.”
“It is without a doubt, and Tim will say this as well, the most physically and mentally challenging thing we have ever done,” Faith added. “It is a beautiful portrayal but I mean, it’s real. … Once we committed to the show, we spent a lot of time speaking to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan], and he was adamant about this fact: ‘This is going to be really, really hard,’” Hill said. “We’re not afraid of hard work, but wow, he was not joking.”
Hollywood veteran Sam Elliott says ‘1883’ was a “tough shoot,” and LaMonica Garrett spoke of the “chaos” on the windy set.
Sam Elliott, whose role as Shea Brennan in 1883 comes a half-century into his Hollywood career, told The Hollywood Reporter recently that filming the Paramount+ show has been “wonderful and grueling at the same time” and that he has never worked on anything like it “in terms of size and scope.”
He added: “Taylor told me, ‘You’ll hate me at the end of this thing.’ There is no chance that is ever going to happen. But it’s a tough shoot. We shot in [Texas] for almost two months in 106-degree temperatures. Montana was the complete opposite. Bitterly cold and freezing.”
And in an exclusive interview with Distractify , actor LaMonica Garrett — who plays Thomas on the show — recalled one calamitous day on the 1883 set. “Me, Sam, and Tim are on our horses on top of the hill, and there was a gunfight that was about to start, and the wind was howling,” he said. “Things were being thrown around, cameras tipping over. … It was just chaos.”
He went on: “When they would yell cut, me, Tim, and Sam were jumping off the horses getting in a warming van and just, you know, putting heat warmers where a warmer shouldn’t be, just trying to stay warm.”
But the 1883 cast and crew are getting the story on screen. “And in the end that’s what matters,” Sam told the Times. “This is really going to be something special.”