The Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Describe “Wonderful But Grueling” Shoot

The locations where 1883 is filming sound even more dramatic than the Yellowstone prequel itself!

The new Paramount+ series, which starts streaming today, Sunday, Dec. 19, “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” a press release touts. “It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”