Teeter Was Asked to Leave the Bunkhouse in a New Episode of 'Yellowstone' — What Now?

Seasoned soap actress Jennifer Landon landed Teeter's role in Yellowstone in 2019, immediately earning accolades for her exceptional portrayal of the pink-haired, swearing-prone ranch hand.

But some fans believe that Jen's few-season run on Yellowstone is about to come to an end. Teeter was ordered to leave the bunkhouse in Season 4, Episode 6. Meanwhile, Jen landed a new role on FBI: Most Wanted in January 2021, and she doesn't seem to be credited on the new Yellowstone episodes. What's going on?