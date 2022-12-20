Cillian Murphy's Wife and Kids Are His Very Best Kept Secret

That said, we know that Cillian and Yvonne met at a concert in the late ‘90s, at which the actor was performing with his band, hilariously called The Sons of Mr. Green Genes. The couple said “I do” in 2004, and went on to welcome two children. More about his kids in a moment. First, it’s important to note that in keeping with Cillian’s devotion to privacy, he and his family do not live anywhere near Hollywood.