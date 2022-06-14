Who Is Uncle Jack Nelson on 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

During the six-season run of Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) has worked with several formidable businessmen to expand his empire — and many have wanted him dead.

On the sixth and final season of the drama series, which dropped on Netflix on June 10 (but aired on BBC One in the U.K. earlier in 2022), Tommy's newest foe is Irish-American gangster Jack Nelson (James Frecheville).