The Final Season of 'Peaky Blinders' Includes One of the Most Tragic Deaths in the Show's History (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Since it debuted in 2013, the happy moments on Peaky Blinders have been few and far between. During the crime drama's six-season run, many characters have died — some of the deaths have been shocking, while others have been more satisfying for viewers to watch.

A fair amount of these untimely demises have been at the hands of Peaky Blinders leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), but the protagonist is grappling with elements that are outside of his control on the sixth season.