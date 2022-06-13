Is there going to be a Season 7 of 'Peaky Blinders'?

Many longtime fans of the series were, therefore, thrilled when Season 6 debuted in the United Kingdom on BBC One in the winter of 2022. Audiences in the United States did have to wait several months, but the entire six-episode season dropped on Netflix on June 10.

As viewers find out how Tommy and the rest of the Shelby family fared following Oswald Mosley's (Sam Claflin) rally, they may be wondering if there will be more from Peaky Blinders in the future.

Will fans get to head back to Birmingham for Peaky Blinders Season 7? The answer may surprise you.