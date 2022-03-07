Season 6 of 'Peaky Blinders' Has Already Premiered on BBC One — When Will It Be on Netflix?

Fans have more or less made their peace with the news.

"When Season 6 of Peaky Blinders comes out on Netflix, you won’t hear from me for a couple of days," tweeted @vicreads_.

"Where the f--k can I watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 and why the f--k isn’t it on Netflix? I thought it was a Netflix show," tweeted @ChowdahHead69.