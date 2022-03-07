Season 6 of 'Peaky Blinders' Has Already Premiered on BBC One — When Will It Be on Netflix?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 7 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.
Starring Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, and others, Peaky Blinders offers a fictionalized take on the adventures of the Peaky Blinders, a street gang operating at the dawn of the 20th century in Birmingham, England, U.K.
Season 6 of the critically-acclaimed crime drama looks at the problems haunting the family patriarch, Tommy Shelby. Set against the backdrop of the growing opium trade and the rise of Nazism, the newest episodes are bound to up the ante. When will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders arrive on Netflix?
'Peaky Blinders' fans might have to wait a tiny bit longer for Season 6.
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC One Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, with an action-packed episode addressing the death of Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) and a few others.
Unfortunately for long-standing fans of the show, Netflix has yet to announce the release date of Season 6. According to GamesRadar, the last batch of episodes should become available on the streaming platform in April 2022.
The Season 6 finale is scheduled to air on BBC One on April 3, 2022, which marks a considerable advantage for those based in the U.K. Unfortunately, Netflix appears to be the safest and only bet for the rest of the fans who are eager to find out what's next for the Shelby family.
Fans have more or less made their peace with the news.
"When Season 6 of Peaky Blinders comes out on Netflix, you won’t hear from me for a couple of days," tweeted @vicreads_.
"Where the f--k can I watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 and why the f--k isn’t it on Netflix? I thought it was a Netflix show," tweeted @ChowdahHead69.
A 'Peaky Blinders' movie is already in the works.
Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, revealed that he was in the process of developing a movie during a panel discussion held as part of the BFI London Film Festival in the fall of 2021. Shooting is scheduled to begin in 2023, according to Variety.
Hold tight! April 2022 is just around the corner.