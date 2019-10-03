Raise a Glass! Season 6 of 'Peaky Blinders' Is Already in the Works

American fans are still waiting for Season 5 of Peaky Blinders to drop on Netflix (you can stream all six episodes starting Oct. 4), but Brits — for whom the show aired weekly on BBC One throughout August and September — are already anxious to know what the crime drama has in store for audiences next. Will there be a Peaky Blinders Season 6?

Back in May 2018, creator Steven Knight confirmed that his gangster family epic will stick around for a couple more years. "We are definitely doing [season] six and we will probably do seven," he told the Birmingham Press Club. "We've talked to Cillian Murphy [who plays Peaky Blinders leader Tommy Shelby] and he's all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it."

In a recent interview, Steven revealed that he’s currently writing the next batch of episodes and thinking ahead to possible spin-offs. But if the network does approve another series, it likely won’t be a prequel. "The problem with prequels is you’re limiting yourself as to where it can go," Steven explained. "You can’t kill a character who can show up in [Peaky Blinders]."

The executive producer, who set Season 5 of the series in 1929, previously stated that he would like to see the show conclude before the characters reach World War II. "My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars," he shared at the 2018 BAFTAs. "So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more [seasons] to reach that point."

When will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders air? It’s impossible to tell when fans will see Season 6 given the series’ wonky schedule. Seasons 1 and 2 were released one year apart, but every season since then has aired approximately a year-and-a-half after its predecessor. The longest interval between season premieres was 21 months.

Steven admitted that his team got incredibly lucky when it came to which actors were cast, because many of them have happily been working on the project since 2013. "It’s an absolute miracle that we’ve got this fantastic cast, who just come back time after time and just deliver this thing, and just make it more than the sum of its parts," he expressed.

That’s why we were shocked to learn that Cillian almost lost out on the lead role. "I had never really done that war veteran, physically intimidating, physically capable, reasonably f--king hench dude. So I had to convince [the producers] that that's just part of the gig," the Batman Begins alum confessed in an interview with GQ. The overwhelming success of Peaky Blinders still takes the 43-year-old by surprise. "I'm really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I'm just a f--king actor," he told the magazine.