The 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Could Go Into Production in 2023 — Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders begins with a suicide attempt mercilessly sabotaged by Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson). Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) works up the courage to pull the trigger, only to discover that his dear brother has removed the bullets.
The race to take out Tommy once and for all continues well into Season 6, with an Oswald Mosley-led group placing one of the highest bids. What's next for Tommy?!
Can we expect Tommy Shelby to engage in some symbolic horse-riding in the 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, first let slip his plans to develop a movie exploring the adventures of the Shelby clan and their associates in 2021. As Steven told the audience gathered at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival, he had plans to shoot the Peaky Blinders movie in Birmingham (only appropriate). As he suggested, production could begin as early as 2023.
Now, here's the catch: Steven has only booked select PR appearances to promote the movie since then.
According to Birmingham Live, a new studio was unveiled in up-and-coming Digbeth, Birmingham, in the first half of 2022 — which is already billed as the creative home of the forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie, Master Chef U.K., and many others. Steven has confirmed his intention to use the studio as a shooting location — which is a promising sign.
Lead actor Cillian Murphy shared a few details about the 'Peaky Blinders' movie.
In an interview with Deadline, Cillian said that he appreciates the hiatus between the shooting of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and the Peaky Blinders movie but that he'll be there to shoot the movie when the time comes.
"I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break," Cillian said. "That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup. Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all, I’m sure he’s told you the same. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there."
What's there to know about the cast of the 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Cillian has already gone record saying he will be there — which is a start.
Others stars fans are eager to see in the Peaky Blinders movie include Natasha O'Keeffe and Sophie Rundle. Stars who aren't returning include Heaven-Leigh Clee, who portrayed Ruby Shelby, the apple of Tommy's eyes, and acting legend Helen McCrory, who tragically died in April 2021. She portrayed Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders.
The 'Peaky Blinders' movie may revolve around Tommy's redemption.
Steven told Independent.ie in 2019 that he wanted to capture Tommy's redemption. He suggested Tommy will "become good" by the end of Peaky Blinders. The canceled final season would have likely tapped into this idea. It's not entirely certain if the Peaky Blinders movie is going to follow the same creative direction.