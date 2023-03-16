Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Acting Legend Sir Michael Caine Is Health Goals at the Age of 90 — What's His Secret? By Katherine Stinson Mar. 15 2023, Published 10:04 p.m. ET

On March 14, 1933, a star was born — literally. If you look up acting icon in the dictionary Sir Michael Caine could be used as the definition of the phrase.

Given that the bonafide star recently celebrated his 90th birthday in style, many fans can't help but wonder, does the man have any health secrets? Is he or is he not retiring from acting? Here's everything we know about Michael's health, the future of his acting career, and more.

Does Sir Michael Caine have any cool health secrets? Has he retired from acting?

The answer? Fish and no sugar. Reflecting back on his restrictive diet as a child growing up in England during the height of World War II, Michael realized that it ironically helped his health in the long run. He told the Express that, "I was born in Bermondsey, which is South London. My memory of food is my father was a Billingsgate fish market porter and he was a big gambler so he never bought steak because it was too dear, but he used to nick a lot of fish."

Michael explained that he basically ate nothing but fish for 15 years, which in hindsight to him "was a very healthy thing." Sugar was also scarce during the war, which Michael realized "was another accidental healthy thing." Nothing better than seeing the bright side of things! So, has Michael officially retired from acting at the age of 90? Not quite yet! He still has a few projects up his sleeve.

Source: Getty Images

Michael's set to appear in two projects so far in 2023.

Never fear Michael fans, the British icon is set to star in two upcoming projects in 2023. According to Michael's IMDb page, he'll be playing the leading role in the upcoming drama The Great Escaper. He'll also be reprising his Now You See Me role as Arthur Tressler for Now You See Me 3, which hasn't been released yet as of March 15, 2023. This lines up with a previous statement from Michael's representatives to The Wrap verifying that he wasn't actually retiring from acting.

As to what Michael has planned next? The actor hasn't said yet. However, Tom Cruise was spotted skipping the Oscars and partying it up for Michael's 90th birthday, per a report from the New York Post.