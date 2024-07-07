Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Suri Cruise Spotted Kissing Her New Boyfriend After New York City Prom Date A mystery boy for one of the most high-profile nepotism babies? Makes sense for the Hollywood it-girl. By Alex West Jul. 7 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After her high school graduation, Suri Cruise became a fixture in the pop culture world. The star made a major move as she came into adulthood which caught everyone's attention — she changed her last name. That's not the only grownup thing about her, though. She's also in a serious relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was seen attending prom with her friends and a date. Plus, she was seen taking a casual stroll around the Upper West Side with him on her arm.

Source: Getty Images Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are seen on September 08, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Suri Cruise dating?

Suri's walking date caused the world to wonder who she was with. She is dating Toby Cohen, who is an up-and-coming singer and songwriter, according to the Daily Mail.

He's set to head to music school at Berklee College of Music in Boston in the Fall. However, Suri and Toby will find themselves dealing with distance as they head their separate ways as she's set to study at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

Article continues below advertisement

https://t.co/v3igVe5oj4

Suri Cruise, 18, kisses boyfriend Toby Cohen in NYC after Katie Holmes' daughter partied with him at the prom - while dad Tom Cruise is in London.



How sweet. pic.twitter.com/mOBLZvYbkT — SNN (@STONENNEWS) June 21, 2024

What is Suri's new name?

Suri is going through a lot of changes as she's coming of age. One major move was to change her last name, though, it's unclear if it's a legal move or just a day-to-day change.

Article continues below advertisement

She ditched her dad's name on a playbill from a school production and went by a new last name — Noelle. According to The Mirror, her middle name is derived from her mother's middle name.

Why did Suri change her last name?

No official word was dished on the name change. However, Suri hasn't been close to her dad ... pretty much ever. In fact, while Suri was hitting a major milestone with her senior year prom, Tom was at a Heliport in London, according to The Mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror: "Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time." Katie and Tom split after a 2006 Scientology marriage. Tom is known as a major face in the Church, becoming a poster boy for the cause. However, Katie didn't seem to like Tom's involvement. She ditched the Church and divorced him, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie reportedly wasn't comfortable with steps that Scientology was taking to intrude on their lives, including reportedly having Scientology members live with the family. Ron Miscavige, the father of church leader David Miscavige to the Daily Mail, he said: "That didn’t sit so well with Katie, of course, and it hurt the marriage." Tom admitted that he felt blindsided by the divorce. He told German TV network ProSieben in 2013: "I didn't expect it ... Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humor."