'Casper' Is Officially 30 Years Old — See the Star-Studded Cast Today Cameos include Clint Eastwood and a Ghostbuster! By Anna Quintana Published May 26 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Three decades ago, Casper premiered in movie theaters worldwide, starring soon-to-be household names Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, and Devon Sawa. Fast forward, and the movie is still a go-to movie for kids (and millennials) alike. So, what is the cast doing today? Keep reading to find out!

Christina Ricca (Kat Harvey)

Source: Universal Pictures

Casper was just one of many movies starring Christina Ricci in the '90s. Christina was known for her roles in The Addams Family, Now and Then, and Mermaids. Christina has continued to thrive in Hollywood since portraying Kat Harvey, appearing in hit films and TV shows such as Sleepy Hollow, Grey's Anatomy, and Wednesday. Today, you can catch her on the Showtime series Yellowjackets. She also has two kids with her husband, Mark Hampton.

Bill Pullman (Dr. James Harvey)

Source: Universal Pictures

Another bona fide '90s star, Bill Pullman, starred in blockbusters such as A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, and While You Were Sleeping before landing the role of Dr. Harvey in Casper. He went on to dominate the box office thanks to films such as Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence. Now, Bill has a few projects lined up, including the Netflix series The Boroughs alongside Geena Davis and Alfred Molina, and A24's Famous.

Devon Sawa (Human Casper)

Source: Universal Pictures

Who can forget when Casper turned into his human form, introducing Devon Sawa to teen girls (and boys) everywhere. Devon went on to co-star with Christina Ricci again in Now and Then before landing his breakthrough role in Final Destination. Other notable roles include Sam Matthews in the CW series Nikita and Logan Wheeler in USA's Chucky. Today, he is the proud father of two kids with Canadian producer Dawni Sahanovitch.

Cathy Moriarty (Catherine "Carrigan" Crittenden)

Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram Cathy with Casper co-star Christina Ricci in 2023.

A Hollywood legend, Cathy made her acting debut in Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull alongside Robert De Niro, earning an Oscar nomination. She went on to star in Kindergarten Cop, Analyze That, and City on a Hill, but her role in Casper as the bitter heiress will always be our favorite.

Eric Idle (Paul "Dibs" Plutzker)

Source: Universal Pictures

Starring as Carrigan's attorney, Eric Idle stole the spotlight in Casper. Best known for his work on the Python sketch comedy series Flying Circus and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Eric is a comedy legend who is still keeping busy thanks to his comedy tour, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, LIVE!.

Brad Garrett (Fatso)

Source: Universal Pictures

Before Everybody Loves Raymond, Brad Garrett was the voice of Fatso in Casper. Brad continues to voice act (alongside his live-action acting), lending his voice to popular animated films such as Finding Nemo, Tangled, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Garrette Ratliff Henson (Vic DePhillippi)

Source: Universal Pictures

You might recognize Garrette Ratliff Henson, who played Kat's school crush Vic in Casper, from his role as Guy Germaine in The Mighty Ducks franchise. He reprised his role in The Mighty Ducks reboot in The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers. While he is not actively acting, he does attend the occasional meet-and-greet, most recently appearing at the Eerie Culture Fest in April 2025.

Jessica Wesson (Amber Whitmire)

Source: Universal Pictures

Jessica Wesson had the potential to go big after landing roles in Casper, Home Improvement, and Flipper. However, the blonde beauty retired from acting years ago and lives out of the spotlight. Her last acting credit is listed as 2001's Longshot, according to her IMDB page.

Amy Brenneman (Amelia Harvey)

Source: Universal Pictures

Before Private Practice and Judging Amy, actress Amy Brenneman appeared in Casper as Dr. Harvey's late wife, Amelia. Today, Amy stars in FX's The Old Man and advocates for the arts on social media.

Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz)

Source: Universal Pictures

Casper had a slew of cameos from some very famous Hollywood stars. Most fitting of them all, though, was Dan Aykroyd reprising his role as Ray Stanz in full Ghostbusters uniform. In 2024, Dan reprised the role again in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire alongside his old co-stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. Next up for Dan? You guessed it, Ghostbusters: Ecto Force.

Clint Eastwood (Himself)

Source: Universal Pictures, Instagram Clint with his daughter, Francesca Eastwood, and his grandson, Titan in 2024.

Clint Eastwood needs no introduction. Following a very successful acting career — Unforgiven, Space Cowboys, Dirty Harry — Clint turned to directing, earning a Best Director Oscar for his films Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Clint made his cameo in Casper thanks to his friendship with Steven Spielberg, one of the film's producers.

Mel Gibson (Himself)

Source: Universal Pictures

Spielberg is also responsible for Mel Gibson's cameo in Casper. Despite a string of scandals, Mel Gibson continues to act and direct movies — his Passion of the Christ sequel, The Resurrection of Christ, is set to be released in 2026.

Malachi Pearson (Casper McFadden)

While he wasn't physically in the movie, we couldn't not include the voice of Casper McFadden, Malachi Pearson, on this list. He has kept a low profile since the '90s, last appearing in an episode of Malcolm in the Middle in 2000.

Ben Stein (Rugg)

Source: Universal Pictures, MEGA Ben Stein photographed in 2020 (right).

The movie kicked off with an appearance from Ben Stein, best known for his roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Mask, and The Wonder Years. More recently, Ben has been making headlines for his support of Donald Trump instead of his acting career.

Rodney Dangerfield (Himself)

Source: Universal Pictures