See the Cast of 'My Wife and Kids' Today! The show's finale aired on May 17, 2005. By Anna Quintana Published May 18 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram Tisha Campbell, Damon Wayans, and Jennifer Freeman in 2025.

It's been two decades since My Wife and Kids came to an end, after five seasons and over 100 episodes. However, thanks to streaming platforms, you can still watch the sitcom starring Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell and their home full of mischievous kids.

So, where is everyone today? As you can expect, the "kids" are all grown up, and Damon and Tisha are still making fans laugh. Here is where you can find the cast of My Wife and Kids now.

Damon Wayans (Michael Richard Kyle Sr.)

Source: Touchstone Television / MEGA

Following the finale of My Wife and Kids, Damon took a little break from acting, but returned to TV screens in 2016 in FOX's Lethal Weapon alongside Clayne Crawford. Today, he is starring in Poppa's House with his son Damon Wayans Jr. on CBS.

Tisha Campbell (Janet Marie "Jay" Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / MEGA

Tisha Campbell was already a household name when My Wife and Kids premiered in 2000, thanks to her role as Gina on Martin. Since then, Tisha has continued to act, appearing in TV shows such as Rita Rocks, Dr. Ken, and Act Your Age. She is also focusing on her music career.

George O. Gore II (Michael Richard "Junior" Kyle Jr.)

Source: Touchstone Television

George O. Gore II was perfectly cast as Junior, the good-natured but not too smart son of Michael and Jay. However, George has kept a really low profile since the show came to an end, last appearing in Second Generation Wayans in 2013. The "honorary Wayans" celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2024.

Jazz Raycole (Claire Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

Jazz Raycole only played Claire on My Wife and Kids for 12 episodes in Season 1 (producers wanted to age up the character), but that did not stop her from continuing her acting career. Currently, she stars as Izzy Letts on Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.

Jennifer Nicole Freeman (Claire Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

Jazz was replaced by Jennifer Nicole Freeman, who went on to appear in 109 episodes of My Wife and Kids. Jennifer has been keeping busy since the show's finale, appearing in shows such as Be Someone, The Black Hamptons, and Poppa's House, where she was reunited with her on-screen parents. Jennifer is also the proud mother of a daughter named Isabella.

Parker McKenna Posey (Kady Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

Parker McKenna Posey was only 6 years old when she got her big break as Kady on My Wife and Kids. Today, the 29-year-old continues to act and is a mom to daughter Harley.

Meagan Good (Vanessa Scott-Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

In Season 3, Meagan Good had a short stint as Junior's girlfriend. However, Meagan has continued to thrive in Hollywood, starring in movies such as Think Like a Man, Shazam!, and the TV series Harlem. She is also engaged to fellow actor Jonathan Majors.

Brooklyn Sudano (Vanessa Scott-Kyle)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

Brooklyn Sudano went on to replace Meagan Good as Junior's girlfriend turned wife on My Wife and Kids. Following the finale, Brooklyn has appeared in many TV shows, including Taken and Cruel Summer. Fun fact: Brooklyn is the daughter of music icon Donna Summer.

Noah Gray-Cabey (Franklin Aloysius Mumford III)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram

Noah Gray-Cabey stole the spotlight as Franklin, a child prodigy and Kady's first boyfriend on My Wife and Kids. Today, Noah is 29 years old and continues to pursue acting and music. His last notable role was Frausto on All American in 2023.

Andrew McFarlane (Tony Jeffers)

Source: Touchstone Television / Instagram