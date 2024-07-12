Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Fell in Love Amid Controversy Even if they tried, the actors couldn't fake their adoration for one another. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 12 2024, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

They say you find "the one" the moment you stop looking. Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have embodied this phrase. The pair found each other while going through difficult moments in their personal lives. At the time, Meagan was still processing a core-shaking divorce from her ex-husband, DeVon Franklin. Simultaneously, Jonathan's life was spiraling before his eyes. In March 2023, the Ant-Man star was arrested after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, called the police following a domestic dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

The arrest led to multiple assault charges, including three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. Jonathan also faced a high-profile trial, and insurmountable damage to his promising career.

Thankfully, the lovebirds were able to find love amid the turmoil, as she remained by his side throughout his entire trial and its final verdict. So, how did this ride-or-die love affair begin? Here's Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' relationship timeline!

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' relationship timeline starts in May 2023.

Source: Getty Images

After Jonathan's arrest, the damage being done to his career was all anyone could seemingly discuss. He likely had no idea that he would be in a relationship with one of Hollywood's It Girls just a few months later, though that's precisely what happened. In May 2023, People broke the news that Meagan and Jonathan were dating. The actors were spotted enjoying a movie together in LA and were apparently cozy during their date.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2024 interview, Meagan shared that the date happened months after she and Jonathan had connected at an undisclosed event. She said that once she realized their compatibility, she knew she had to pursue the Creed III actor further despite not being "in the mind frame" to date at the time. "We met at an event, and it was just instant chemistry,” the Divorce in the Black star said. "Then we re-met about four months later, and I was like, 'Oh f---, this is going to happen.' And it did."

Article continues below advertisement

Meagan and Jonathan's early dating stage was spent in court due to his 2023 case.

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan and Meagan initially kept their relationship under wraps. Well, as "under wraps" as possible for two very famous people. In June 2023, Meagan accompanied her man while he served his time in court. The couple walked hand-in-hand as Jonathan faced the Manhattan Criminal Court in N.Y.C. The Hollywood couple continued with the hand-holding gesture during several more of Jonathan's cases, and were stylish while doing so. In August 2023, Meagan wore a body-hugging white dress and sunglasses while Jonathan wore a dapper grey suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan confirmed his and Meagan's relationship by calling her his "missus" in September 2023.

While Jonathan and Meagan's blossoming romance was already public knowledge by September 2023, he felt the need to publicly acknowledge his love for the Cousin Skeeter alum. During Meagan's hosting gig at the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala, she regaled at all of the "beautiful Black faces" at the event before saying to Jonathan, "Babe, you want to say anything?”

Article continues below advertisement

He replied by stating, "Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is," which unsurprisingly shook up the internet, as some thought the pair had gotten married, though that wasn't the case.

Article continues below advertisement

They remained solid throughout Jonathan's November-December 2023 trial and sentencing.

Source: Getty Images

Meagan and Jonathan's bond grew deeper by the time his assault trial began on Nov. 29, 2023. As in Jonathan's previous hearings, the couple walked hand in hand as he defended himself against his ex. In December 2023, the two-week-long trial reached a ruling and found Jonathan guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree. Still, he and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry still maintain his innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan called Megan his "Coretta" in a January 2024 interview.

In January 2024, Jonathan appeared on ABC News for his first televised interview. During the interview, Jonathan compared Meagan's unwavering support of him to the support activist Coretta Scott King gave her husband, Martin Luther King, Jr. "She's an angel," he said of Meagan as she was captured watching the interview. "She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her."

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan's comparison of Coretta and Meagan was swiftly bashed online by critics, including the Kings' daughter, Bernice King, who slammed the interview on her social media accounts. “My mother wasn’t a prop,” Bernice said. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan and Meagan reportedly moved in together in February 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Although Jonathan and Meagan didn't get the victory they wanted, the couple moved forward with planning their future. Sources shared that the couple moved in together and opened their home to a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy named Bishop. Cohabitation AND a pet? Oh, they go together real bad!

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2024, Meagan said she feels "free" in her post-divorce love affair with Jonathan.

Meagan and Jonathan's relationship may have happened in the midst of hardship, but the couple now knows that they can withstand any obstacle that comes their way; and can do so while being head over heels for each other. Since going public with their relationship, Meagan and Jonathan have never looked happier, and it's something Meagan attributes to the freedom she shares with her boyfriend by her side.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2024, the Harlem star shared how she didn't think she would fall in love again after her 2022 divorce from Devon Franklin after nine years of marriage. However, she received it ten fold and says she feels "free" in her and Jonathan's relationship. "One of the things about divorce is when you feel like the worst has happened, but then you go, 'Oh, OK, I survived," Meagan explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Which means that you just get freer."

Article continues below advertisement

"I celebrate it just by being present, being thankful, being grateful," she continued. "I just feel complete freedom. And that's a really, really good place to be."

Article continues below advertisement