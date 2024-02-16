Home > Entertainment Jonathan Majors Was Dropped From Marvel After Guilty Verdict, Cutting Off His Income Jonathan Majors is asking for a second chance to make his way back into the acting world, but his conviction sentencing could stop that. By Alex West Feb. 16 2024, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While once a beloved actor, Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and battery. After the Manhattan District Attorney's Office successfully argued that he had assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, he was dropped from Marvel Studios and his future in entertainment became uncertain.

Jonathan was supposed to be sentenced in February 2024, but his defense team filed motions that pushed back the sentencing date which is now set for April. Nonetheless, the actor still gained a decent net worth from his work before he was ousted from his role as Kang Dynasty.

What is Jonathan Majors' net worth?

Jonathan studied at Yale and received his first on-screen gig while still in school. The ABC miniseries When We Rise was only the beginning as he went on to pop up in additional projects, including some independent films. Jonathan's first big break came when he secured his Marvel role, although he has since been let go from that position.

Jonathan Majors Actor Net worth: $2 million Jonathan Majors started his acting career while he was still studying at Yale. His first major role was with Marvel, but he was let go from that role after he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery. Birth date: Sept. 7, 1989

Will Jonathan Majors return to Hollywood?

After being dropped by Marvel, Jonathan's future in Hollywood is unclear, considering he has no known other projects going on. He has mainly been focused on his ongoing legal proceedings. In 2023, he had roles in Peyton Reed's film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Michael B. Jordan's Creed III.

When ABC News asked Jonathan if he thought he would return to the industry, he said, "Yeah, I do. I pray I do, but it's God's planning and God's timing." The actor also said that he believes he deserves a second chance.

Who is Jonathan's girlfriend?

Following his relationship with Grace, Jonathan began to date actor and model Meagan Good. She has stood by Jonathan's side throughout the trial, even making appearances with him at the courthouse.

Meagan is mostly known for smaller roles in the industry, including a handful of music videos. She began acting as a child and secured small extra roles until moving into more mature, adult opportunities. She has had roles in movies like Venom, Waist Deep, and Saw V.

In Jonathan's ABC interview, following his conviction, he referred to Meagan as his "Coretta," which is believed to refer to the late Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King Jr. Jonathan said, "She's an angel ... she's held me down like a Coretta. I'm so blessed to have her." The callback came as an eerie reminder of a phone exchange between Jonathan and Grace.

In audio evidence, Jonathan was heard lecturing Grace, using Coretta Scott King as a reference on how she needs to act. "No, no, do you understand that? Because that team, that unit, right? Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support — Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife," he said.

Jonathan said he finally found his Coretta in Meagan, but this didn't come without resistance. Coretta's daughter seemed to shade Jonathan after he made the comments and tweeted: "My mother wasn't a prop."

"My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King," Jonathan told TMZ.