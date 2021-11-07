Marvel and 'The Harder They Fall' Star Jonathan Majors Is a Heartthrob, but Who Is He Dating?

The star of Lovecraft Country , The Harder They Fall , and soon to appear as Marvel's next big bad, Kang the Conqueror , actor Jonathan Majors has had an incredible few years in Hollywood. Jonathan will host SNL for the first time on Nov. 13, 2021, alongside highly anticipated musical guest Taylor Swift .

While Jonathan's acting accomplishments speak for themselves, fans want to know more about Jonathan's love life. Is Jonathan Majors dating anyone right now? Read on for everything we know about Jonathan's relationship status.

So, who is Jonathan Majors dating? He only has one special lady in his life — for now.

Although Jonathan's irresistibly charming grin has been gushed about on Twitter, fans think that there have been hints the Lovecraft Country actor is single. In an interview with The New York Times regarding his Netflix film The Harder They Fall, he recalls quarantining alone in New Mexico when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s just been me and my dogs. Lots of exercise, lots of reading. Nietzsche. Lots of Sam Shepard because I’m out this way. I’ve always really valued isolation. But that rubs up against my deep need for intimacy. I’ve found myself talking to people on the phone longer," Jonathan mused.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

While he didn't go into details about who he was spending long hours on the phone talking to, there is one special woman in his life that Jonathan makes time for: his eight-year-old daughter. In the same interview, Jonathan mentioned taking a 10-day trip to Atlanta, where his daughter lives with her mother, whose identity remains anonymous.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with People Magazine in June 2020, Jonathan briefly mentioned that his daughter was born before he attended Yale School of Drama for his graduate degree. The Da 5 Bloods star graduated from Yale in 2016.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

He enthusiastically discussed educating his daughter about her cultural heritage, saying at the time, "I have a 7 year old who’s mixed race. She has to understand that it’s actually not ‘black history’— it’s American history. The way it’s taught now, its honestly the Jim Crow system of separate but equal. We’ll give it one month, 12 pages in the history book…we’ll talk about Harriet Tubman, Rosa Park, MLK, then we’ll give you a little quiz about it. And that’s it."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan has not publicly discussed the nature of his relationship with his daughter's mother, but they have reportedly been co-parenting. In a 2020 interview with W Magazine, he described a situation in which his daughter was frustrated that her hair wouldn't "fall down" but instead "goes up," leading to his former partner putting him on a call to explain why her hair was a gift.