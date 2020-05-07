Jordan Peele's New HBO Series 'Lovecraft Country' Is About to Be Your New Favorite Thriller

Over the last few years, Jordan Peele has gained tremendous notoriety in the horror genre, from Get Out to Us, and even the upcoming Antebellum . But his latest production, Lovecraft Country, looks seriously bone-chilling. The new HBO series, which was written by Underground writer, Misha Green, combines historical fiction with horror-fantasy, making for an extra spooky thrill.

The plot of Lovecraft Country looks truly enthralling, so if you're looking to get seriously spooked, stay tuned for everything you need to know about the upcoming series and mentally prepare to sleep with the hallway light on tonight.

Atticus and Letitia face a slew of hair-raising adversities during their long-winded journey, from segregation to bad cops, and a host of fantastical monsters. The story seamlessly weaves theme racism into the fantasy-horror genre, making it a one-of-a-kind production. Check out the full trailer below.

The Lovecraft Country trailer brings viewers back to 1950s Jim Crow America, honing in on the harrowing journey of a young black man named Attitcus (played by Jonathan Majors), who is on the hunt for his father (played by Michael K. Williams). Atticus' father disappeared a while back in New England, which his family calls Lovecraft Country, and he and his beloved road trip companion (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell) venture out there from Chicago, encountering various horrors along the way.

Since the highly anticipated production doesn't premiere on HBO until August, we strongly suggest reading the book beforehand — it definitely sounds like a one-of-a-kind beach read.

While Lovecraft Country entwines several real-life historical events into the plot, Atticus' wild adventures never actually happened. However, the series is based on a 2016 horror novel of the same name, which was written by critically acclaimed novelist, Matt Ruff . While we haven't seen the show, we're hoping it lives up to the popular novel, which currently boasts 4.5 stars on Amazon.

'Lovecraft Country' has an incredible cast.

Jonathan Majors stars in Lovecraft Country playing the lead role of Atticus, and there's a chance you've seen his face before. After graduating from Yale School of Acting, Jonathan went on to make his first on-screen debut in the ABC mini-series, When We Rise, and was later cast in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Captive State, Gully, and Jungleland.

Jonathan's co-star, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, is also probably a familiar face for many viewers — Jurnee is known for playing Jess Merriweather in Friday Night Lights, as well as her roles in The Great Debaters, Eve's Bayou, True Blood, and Birds of Prey. Needless to say, the casting decisions for the series definitely won't disappoint.