11 New Scary Movies to Watch This October... if You Dare!

Want to stay home for a frightening Friday night? Netflix and Hulu have you covered. If you prefer to get your scare on at the theaters with a large bucket of popcorn, there's stuff for you, too.

It's officially October, which means it's time to catch up on some scary flicks. Luckily for those who love a good scare — or just like watching horror movies between their fingers — there are a bunch of movies coming out in October 2019 that will satisfy your itch.

1. 'In the Tall Grass'

Source: Netflix

Netflix is not holding back with its horror content this holiday season, and they are kicking October off with In The Tall Grass, which follows Becky, a pregnant woman, and her brother, who enter tall grass after hearing a boy cry for help. What could go wrong? Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 4)

1. 'Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie'

Source: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Need a good Friday night fright? Might we recommend the Halloween episode of Into the Dark titled "Uncanny Annie," which follows college students — played by Adelaide Kane, Georgie Flores, and Paige McGhee— who find a mystery board game and decide to play. Turns out, this game is haunted by a little girl named Annie. Think Jumanji mixed with The Ring. Where to watch: Hulu (Oct. 4)

1. 'The Forest of Love'

Source: Tomojiro Kamiya/ Netflix

More of a thriller than scary movie, this Japanese film follows a con-man and a would-be film crew who force themselves into the lives of two grief-stricken young women, and according to the synopsis, "nothing is as it seems." Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 11)

1. 'La Influencia'

Source: Netflix

Continuing on with international films, the Spanish Netflix original film La Influencia, which translates to The Influence, takes you to the childhood of Sara (Maggie Civantos), who is tasked with taking care of her comatose mom alongside her sister, Alicia (Manuela Vellés). Too bad a "dark force" from Sara's past is back — and threatening her child. Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 11)

1. 'Haunted'

Source: Netflix

Not technically a movie, but Season 2 of the Netflix series drops on Oct. 11 and viewers can expect even more terrifying true stories re-created through chilling re-enactments. Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 11)

1. 'Fractured'

Source: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Sam Worthington is back — and this time he is playing Ray, a man who is convinced a hospital is hiding something when his wife and daughter go missing from the ER. Not scary per se, but we have a feeling this one will have you on the edge of your seat. Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 11)

1. 'The Addams Family'

Source: MGM

OK, we know The Addams Family is not really "scary" but we definitely recommend watching the 2019 animated reboot starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, and Chloë Grace Moretz to get you into the spooky spirit. Where to watch: Theaters (Oct. 11)

1. 'Along Came the Devil 2'

Jordan (Laura Wiggins) returns home to find her estranged father — and a demonic force. NBD. Luckily, the small town's reverend is there to help... Where to watch: Theaters (Oct. 11)

1. 'Eli'

Source: Netflix

Starring Kelly Reilly (Flight, Sherlock Holmes) and Charlie Stowell as the title character, Eli is about an 11-year-old with a debilitating illness who checks into a clinic to undergo an experimental treatment. Judging from the trailer, it's safe to say that clinic is pretty haunted. Where to watch: Netflix (Oct. 18)

1. 'Trick'

Source: RLJE Films

Omar Epps and Jamie Kennedy team up for this scary film about a detective who is trying to track down a serial killer named Trick. Where to watch: Theaters (Oct. 18)

1. 'Countdown'

There is an app that can tell you the exact moment you are going to die — what could go wrong? Where to watch: Theaters (Oct. 25)

1. 'Rattlesnake'

Source: Netflix