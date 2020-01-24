We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
maxim-roy-october-faction-1579906690829.jpg
Source: Netflix

'October Faction' Actress Maxim Roy Is Kicking A** at the Supernatural Game

By

No one churns out TV shows faster than Netflix, and the streaming service’s latest offering, October Faction, might just be the next Stranger Things — with a tad less horror.

The series follows a pair of married monster hunters, who move back to their hometown in upstate New York with their two teenage children after a death in the family. They encounter plenty of interesting characters along the way, including vindictive warlock Alice Harlow (played by Maxim Roy).

She seems to be fixated on the foursome, particularly twins Viv and Geoff, and the reason why becomes crystal clear by the end of Season 1. In our opinion, Maxim — who expertly juggles villainy and vulnerability — turned in the drama’s best performance. Here’s what you should know about the talented Canadian actress.