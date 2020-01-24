'October Faction' Actress Maxim Roy Is Kicking A** at the Supernatural Game

The fluent French speaker said she thoroughly enjoyed shooting the fantasy’s intense fight sequences. "I did karate. I did boxing. I was raised with three older brothers, so I’m very much a tomboy. I’m used to doing fight scenes," she explained in a 2016 interview.

Despite her background, Maxim admitted she found the gig intimidating at first. "I did not have much training because I was cast at the last minute. So I was looking at the schedule and asking the stunt guy, 'Uh, well, there’s a fight scene coming. When are we going to do this?!'" she recalled. "It was so overwhelming, and the first few weeks of shooting were really insane… [but] I learned it pretty quickly."