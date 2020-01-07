16 'You' Memes to Help You Cope With Joe Goldberg Withdrawal

*Spoiler Alert: These memes contain some spoilers for Season 2 of Netflix's You.*

If you came looking for memes about You, we probably don't have to tell you to run to Netflix to stream the Penn Badgley show, but it probably won't hurt to binge it again.

As a quick refresher, Season 2 of the delightfully dark series picks up following Joe Goldberg's Manhattan murder spree, which culminated in that of his writer obsession and lover, Beck.

Joe's now moved across the country to Los Angeles where he's become infatuated — nay, in love — with a gorgeous chef named Love (on the nose for a show named You, we know). And though he's adopted a new identity, that of his new glass-box hostage (yes, he brought the contraption cross-country) Will Bettelheim, he comes across some dangerous obstacles trying to escape his past.

Having recently downed the entire season, we can't think of a better way to get over our Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn withdrawal (OK, Forty can come too) than by enjoying some fresh memes about You on Netflix.

And of course, since we're processing, there will be some mention of the end of the season. Viewers who haven't watched all the way, beware!