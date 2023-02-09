'You' Season 4 Sees Several Characters Die — Is Rhys One of Them? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of You. Attention whodunnit fans: Season 4, Part 1 of Netflix's psychological thriller series You is right up your alley. The much-anticipated fourth season is about a murder mystery, and everyone's favorite serial stalker and murderer, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), must channel his inner Sherlock Holmes to stop whoever the eat-the-rich killer is before they destroy his new life in London.

The season premiere ends with the death of Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), a sociable literature professor who introduces Joe to the circle of privileged douchebags that the eat-the-rich killer is targeting. From there, Simon (Aidan Cheng) and Gemma (Eve Austin) also fall victim to the murderer. With that said, who else meets their demise? Wait, does Rhys die? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Netflix Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in Season 4 of 'You'

So, does Rhys die in 'You' Season 4?

Although he's part of Joe's new posh social circle (meaning he could be on the eat-the-rich killer's radar), Rhys Montrose does not die in Season 4 of You. Now, you may be wondering, "how does Rhys Montrose, who's heavily in the public eye due to his political ambitions, evade death so easily?" Well, Part 1 ends by revealing Rhys is the eat-the-rich killer.

Rhys shockingly tells Joe he's been studying him and is totally inspired by everything he's done in the past. He then demands Joe kill Roald (Ben Wiggins) so they can frame a dead person (like Joe did with Love in the Season 3 finale). Although he doesn't want to kill the old-school British aristocrat, Joe convinces Rhys he will do anything he wants.

Source: Netflix Rhys is on top of the world by the end of 'You' Season 4, Part 1 — can Joe take him down?

However, Rhys doesn't buy it — he realizes Joe is lying, and as a result, Rhys attempts to kill Joe and Roald (he fails, as the two narrowly escape the cellar with Kate's assistance). Clearly, this doesn't phase the irreverent author since he moves forward with his political agenda and announces his candidacy for the Mayor of London.