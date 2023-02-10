Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > You Source: Netflix Joe Goldberg Has a Stalker of His Own in 'You' Season 4 — Who Is Texting Him? By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 10 2023, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. Everyone's favorite Netflix series is back, and this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a stalker of his own. In the much-anticipated fourth season of You, the fan-favorite serial killer (who now goes by Jonathan Moore) is living his best life as a college professor in London. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when one of his new wealthy friends, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), winds up dead in Joe's apartment.

Joe, in typical fashion, covers up the crime he thinks he committed by cutting up Malcolm's body and disposing of it. However, by the end of the first episode, he receives an anonymous text that reads, "Hello, you. You surprised me. Handling Malcolm like that. Here I thought when I left him on your table, you'd go down for my sins. You're not who I figured you for. Who are you?" With that said, who is texting Joe? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Netflix The anonymous texter found out about Joe's murderous past!

Who is texting Joe in 'You' Season 4?

In the fifth episode of Season 4 (which concludes Part 1 of the season), Joe finally figures out the identity of the mysterious person threatening him over text. So, who is it? Well, it's the one person he least expected — Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers).

Now, this also means Rhys is the eat-the-rich killer, which shocks Joe beyond belief because, prior to finding out the truth, Joe is convinced Roald (Ben Wiggins) is the murderer due to his contempt for Malcolm and obsession with icy gallery manager Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). But, all of that changes once Rhys locks Joe and Roald in a dungeon and comes clean about everything.

Source: Netflix Rhys is really the first friend Joe's had on the show — why would he do this?!

Unfortunately, we never learn Rhys's motive for killing three of Joe's new friends; however, it's likely to do with his resentment toward the wealthy and privileged. Rhys says he's been studying Joe and his murderous past, noting that he feels inspired by the serial killer's ability to dodge any and all consequences.

As a result, Rhys offers to include Joe in his dark plans, but on one condition — he must kill Roald so they can frame him for the murders. When Joe refuses, Rhys sets the dungeon on fire and leaves him and Roald for dead. Luckily, Joe escapes by the skin of his teeth alongside Roald and ends up back in London, only to discover that Rhys is no longer texting him. In the end, Rhys announces his candidacy for mayor, and Joe vows to take him down.

Ed Speleers says Rhys is "driven by success."

Following the release of Season 4, Part 1, English actor Ed Speleers spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his character being the eat-the-rich killer. He suggested that Rhys is willing to murder anyone in his way, saying, "He is driven by success. He is really driven by wanting a second chance for himself."

The 34-year-old star also discussed the jaw-dropping reveal with Collider, stating, "I feel that Rhys is like, 'Well, these people that we are talking about here are not good people to be having around, and they're getting in your way of being the best version of yourself. So let's eradicate them.'"