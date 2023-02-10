Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > You Source: Netflix Penn Badgley in 'You' Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 9 2023, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself. Thankfully, Part 1 of Season 4 dropped on Feb. 9 and Joe is back with a new beard and a new country. Will this season have a crazy body count? Who can say. For now, let's get into how many people Joe has killed in You.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 1

Source: Netflix Elizabeth Lail as Beck and Penn Badgley as Joe in 'You'

Beck (Elizabeth Lail) was our introduction to Joe's mind and how his obsession worked. Ultimately, it would lead to her death in the Season 1 finale. Before that, Joe killed her friend Peach (Shay Mitchell) and her cheating ex Benji (Taylor Pucci). Along the way, he also got rid of his neighbor's abusive boyfriend Ron, played by (Daniel Cosgrove).

This brings us the count to four, though we see two murders in a series of flashbacks. One was Joe's stepfather and the other was a man that Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace was sleeping with.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2

Source: Getty Images Chris D'Elia, who played Henderson in 'You'

With a new season comes a new gal for Joe to stalk but Love (Victoria Pedretti) makes it to Season 3 alive. In Season 2, the deaths are less personal. Joe assumes the identity of a man named Will Bettelheim, who's hiding from Joe's ex Candace. Sadly, Will's name comes with baggage in the form of Jasper, a man Will owes money to. Well, goodbye Jasper! Along the way, Joe befriends his young neighbor, who was in the process of being groomed by Henderson (played by real-life groomer Chris D'Elia). He didn't make it either.

Season 3

Source: Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Love in 'You'

A big plot twist shows up at the end of Season 2 when Love kills Candace (Ambyr C. Childers). As we roll into Season 3, Love and Joe are married with a baby but that doesn't stop the murders. Love is out of control while Joe finds a new gal to fixate on: a librarian named Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). Unfortunately, Marienne's ex Ryan (Scott Michael Foster) is a bit of a pill, so Joe crushed him. He then had to rid himself of Love (though not love) once and for all. RIP Love.

Season 4

Source: Netflix A paranoid Penn Badgley in 'You'