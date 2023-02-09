Is Love Still Alive on ‘You’ Season 4? Here’s Why Fans Think So
Now that the highly anticipated Season 4 of You has dropped on Netflix, here’s a quick refresher on how Season 3 ended. Remember, the finale left Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) very dead after a life-or-death standoff between her and her murderous husband Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Sure, she tried to poison him and stab him, but ultimately, Joe managed to do what he always does, and kill the woman he once lived for.
Of course, we have no reason to doubt that Love is dead, because we see her die. And don’t forget that Joe not only cut off his toes to make it look like his wife killed him (and baked his digits in a dessert in the oven), but he set their home on fire to ensure she died after poisoning her — and destroy any chance of someone questioning his demise.
But is Love secretly somehow alive in Season 4?
Is Love still alive on ‘You’ in Season 4? Here's why fans are wondering.
The fourth season of You finds Joe in Europe after he follows his newest obsession, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), to London. Remember, she’s the librarian he had an affair with while married to Love.
The trailer for Part 1 of You Season 4 looks deliciously evil, with Joe seemingly intent on escaping his murderous past in favor of a “European holiday.” But the teaser also hints that he falls for yet another woman after Marienne rebuffs his advances, telling him, “You’re a murderer, Joe.”
Soon, Joe finds himself in a new group of rich Brits, with a mystery person watching every move Joe makes, and the identity of whom we don’t yet know. Um, Love?
Then, in a teaser for Part 2 of the season, which drops on March 9, 2023, Love appears in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip. So we can’t help but wonder: Is she the mystery taunter? Or is this a flashback or hallucination? We don’t yet know — but we can’t wait to find out if Love is actually alive or just haunting Joe, her ex-husband and killer, from the grave, a theory that fans are debating online.
There’s only one way to find out the truth about Love’s fate. Watch You Part 1, streaming now on Netflix, and get ready for Part 2 on March 9. We know we'll be watching!