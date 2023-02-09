Is Love Still Alive on ‘You’ Season 4? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, we have no reason to doubt that Love is dead, because we see her die. And don’t forget that Joe not only cut off his toes to make it look like his wife killed him (and baked his digits in a dessert in the oven), but he set their home on fire to ensure she died after poisoning her — and destroy any chance of someone questioning his demise. But is Love secretly somehow alive in Season 4?

Is Love still alive on ‘You’ in Season 4? Here's why fans are wondering.

The fourth season of You finds Joe in Europe after he follows his newest obsession, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), to London. Remember, she’s the librarian he had an affair with while married to Love.

The trailer for Part 1 of You Season 4 looks deliciously evil, with Joe seemingly intent on escaping his murderous past in favor of a “European holiday.” But the teaser also hints that he falls for yet another woman after Marienne rebuffs his advances, telling him, “You’re a murderer, Joe.”

Soon, Joe finds himself in a new group of rich Brits, with a mystery person watching every move Joe makes, and the identity of whom we don’t yet know. Um, Love?

Then, in a teaser for Part 2 of the season, which drops on March 9, 2023, Love appears in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip. So we can’t help but wonder: Is she the mystery taunter? Or is this a flashback or hallucination? We don’t yet know — but we can’t wait to find out if Love is actually alive or just haunting Joe, her ex-husband and killer, from the grave, a theory that fans are debating online.

ok going to watch you now LOVE QUINN YOU BETTER BE ALIVE — carina (@arizonapedia) February 9, 2023

most likely it is similar to Beck's appearance in season 2, a manifestation. (also apparently that appearance was from the Part 2 teaser) — Zach McBride (@Zach6844) February 9, 2023

pressing play on you season 4 love quinn baby i know you’re alive — sandra oh emmy campaign manager (@captnmarvl) February 9, 2023