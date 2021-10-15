Who Is Victoria Pedretti From 'You' Dating? Find Out About Her Love Life

The second season of You on Netflix introduced us to the character of Love Quinn, played by none other than Victoria Pedretti . At first, viewers feel concerned for Love's safety as she embarks on a romantic journey with Joe Goldberg. He’s a dangerous stalker and killer after all!

By the end of the second season, everything about Love totally flips the script when we discover that she’s just as twisted as Joe ... if not more. Victoria is nothing like the fictional character she plays on You in the world of romance. Her true love life is so much different! Here’s what you should know.

That being said, it’s pretty difficult to know if she’s actually dating anyone in real life at the moment. She obviously likes to keep things pretty private. If she’s dating anyone, she’s keeping those details locked down.

If you’re hoping to get a glimpse into Victoria's personal life on her social media accounts, you’re out of luck. She has zero pictures on her Instagram , even though her page has an official blue checkmark, and is followed by over 1.4 million people. Even her profile photo doesn’t give much away. It’s nothing but a simple black circle!

Since Victoria and Penn play love interests on-screen, it makes people wonder if there’s anything going on between them in real life. In reality, Penn has been married to his wife Domino Kirke since 2017 and in 2020, they welcomed their first baby into the world together. He and Victoria are just co-stars.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley shared some passionate on-screen chemistry at the beginning of the second season of You. Before Joe knew that she was cool with murdering people like Delilah, he was totally head over heels in love with Love Quinn. Once Joe found out what Love was capable of, he lost interest entirely. The only thing that kept him around was her claim to be pregnant with his child.

Did Victoria Pedretti ever date Oliver Jackson-Cohen?

The reason people have asked questions about Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen is that they starred in The Haunting of Hill House together following The Haunting of Bly Manor. While these two didn’t play lovers, they did share plenty of screen time together. The reason they weren’t able to be each other‘s love interest for the series is that they already took on roles in the past where their characters were related — so it probably would have been a little bizarre.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “It was an iteration where Victoria and I were going to play lovers. And then I think Netflix was like, ‘No, that’s a bit weird seeing [you played] twins.’” Netflix undoubtedly made the right call! Although these two played siblings on camera, they aren’t related in real life and that’s why people have questioned a possible relationship.

