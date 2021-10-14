Netflix Says 'You' Will Have a Season 4 — Here's What to Expect

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back and ready to make some more bad decisions. Season 3 of the popular thriller series You drops on Netflix on Oct. 15 and there's a lot to unpack. For starters, Joe and wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) are now parents. They've also relocated to a new area in Northern California, where they’re surrounded by wealthy tech entrepreneurs, pretentious mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

As expected, Joe's loving husband and dad act gets old real quick and chaos ensues. Now, if you've already breezed through all the available episodes on Netflix, fear not.You isn't over just yet.

Yes! Netflix confirmed in a press release on Oct. 13, 2021, that You was renewed for a fourth season. As of now, casting details have not been released.

Since film crews have been able to safely return to work, there is a good chance that Season 4 will be delivered to the platform in a similar time frame as Season 2 was.

The release date is currently unknown, but we can estimate that it will probably come out in late 2022. Taking a look at the show's past release dates, there is somewhat of a pattern. The first season of You dropped on Netflix in December 2018. Season 2 followed in December 2019. Unfortunately, Season 3 took a bit longer and didn't arrive until October 2021. However, production was likely stalled due to COVID.

What will Season 4 of 'You' be about?

While the network released a short trailer of You Season 4, it did not include any new footage, but rather a mix of scenes from Seasons 1 to 3. With no new clues to go off, it is unknown what Season 4 will entail. However, going off the show's history, it could follow the storyline of Caroline Kepnes' upcoming novel, which is currently untitled. The series, created Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, is based on Kepnes' books titled You and Hidden Bodies.

Season 1 closely followed her storyline in You. Meanwhile, Season 2 respectively followed her storyline in Hidden Bodies. However, when it came to Season 3, the Netflix original series parted ways from the book. This is because Kepnes' third book of the series (You Loved Me) was published in April 2021, and by that time, You writers had already planned out a different storyline for Season 3.

The good news is that Kepnes is currently working on the fourth book in the series, according to her Twitter bio. Depending on how far along she is with it, there's a chance that the series writers will base the upcoming season off of it. There's also a chance that You writers will devise their own storyline if Kepnes' upcoming read doesn't align with Season 3's ending. Regardless,You creators are grateful for Kepnes and her chilling tale.

Sera Gamble said in a statement: "Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4."

Source: Netflix