Victoria Pedretti and Piper Perabo Boast Uncannily Similar Looks — Are They Related?

Season 3 of You explores the next chapter in Joe and Love's life. Having bonded over their love of ... extreme cruelty, they are now giving a shot to the white picket fence lifestyle — as a married couple.

The new episodes of the Netflix series shed light on how the duo weathers the latest challenges, such as raising a baby. Victoria Pedretti earned a great deal of applause for her spot-on portrayal of Love, with many comparing her to Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo. But are they related?