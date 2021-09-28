'Midnight Mass' Is Now Part of a Greater Mike Flanagan Horror Universe on Netflix

Similar to A Quiet Place, Mike Flanagan’s Hush is a film without dialogue. The main character, Maddie, became deaf and mute after contracting bacterial meningitis when she was 13. The film centers around a dramatic home invasion that comes to a climax by the end of the film.

Hush, which he wrote with his wife and star of the film, Kate Siegel, has been highly received, with even Rotten Tomatoes saying, “Hush navigates the bloody waters of home invasion thrillers and incisive slashers for a contemporary horror puree.”