'Midnight Mass' Is Mike Flanagan's Most Personal Horror Project Yet

Mike started pitching Midnight Mass in 2014 after he already tried getting it published as a novel. This is why we see a novel called Midnight Mass in his films Hush and Gerald’s Game — he wanted to “keep the idea alive.”

While he pulls a lot of inspiration from his religious upbringing , the other side of the series that deals with addiction also comes from his own life. “I come from a long line of drunken Irishmen,” he revealed. “But my biggest fear wasn’t that I would die in a drunken car accident. It was that I would kill someone else and live. That is the beating heart of Midnight Mass.”

Although he’s always felt the pull to create Midnight Mass, he’s grateful that he wasn’t awarded the opportunity until now. Three years sober and far enough from his religious upbringing, he shared that he has “had some beautiful revelations.” It’s these revelations combined with his history with religion and addiction that bring us the true horror and charm that is Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass is now available to stream on Netflix.