Netflix's New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass' Is a Hit, but Will There Be a Season 2?

Anyone who uses Netflix knows that the platform has been creating more and more original content over the years, and the horror series Midnight Mass is only the latest in a slew of horror series from writer-director Mike Flanagan. Mike's previous works include fan-favorite horror shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor , based on famous horror novels by Shirley Jackson and Henry James, respectively.

Midnight Mass is an entirely original concept by Mike for Netflix, and already audiences have been dying for more. Will there be a Midnight Mass Season 2? And where was the show filmed? Here's everything we know about Midnight Mass.

Fans have wondered if there will be a Season 2 of Midnight Mass based on the show's critical success. Currently, Midnight Mass is listed on Wikipedia as a "miniseries," which could indicate no further seasons. Mike Flanagan is already working on his next horror series for Netflix titled The Midnight Club, based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. The show will reportedly incorporate elements from other Christopher Pike novels as well.

In true Mike Flanagan fashion, many of the actors who appear in Midnight Mass have previously appeared in his other series. Returning actors include Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Alex Essoe, Robert Longstreet, James Flanagan, Annabeth Gish, and more.

In July 2019, Netflix announced that they were commissioning a seven-episode horror series with Mike Flanagan to serve as the writer, director, and executive producer. Based on the success of his previous horror shows, many thought that Midnight Mass would be another series based on classic horror novels but were surprised to learn that this creation would be entirely original.

Where was 'Midnight Mass' filmed?

Midnight Mass is set in a small, isolated community on the fictional Crockett Island, but where was the show filmed? Mike Flanagan wasn't shy about posting to social media about the shooting of the show, and filming took place at Garry Point Park in Richmond, Canada, with prep starting in December 2019.

Sadly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mike and his wife Kate Siegel along with the rest of the cast and crew were forced to leave the set when filming halted. "Kate and I were the last Americans from the show to leave Vancouver, and from the airplane window, I could see our sets standing at Garry Point Park. They'd remain standing for months, at the mercy of the elements, and we had no idea when or if we'd be able to return."

Source: Netflix

With COVID protocols in place, filming prep was able to resume in July 2020, and filming officially began in August 2020, according to Mike's Twitter thread. Filming wrapped in December 2020, and Mike expressed his gratitude on the social media platform for the safety of his cast and crew.