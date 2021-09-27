Does Riley Flynn Die in 'Midnight Mass'? The Character's Fate Revealed

After Riley decides to confront Father Paul for lying about Joe's whereabouts, he walks in on the monsignor standing next to a demon-like figure. The creature, which is referred to as an "angel," attacks Riley and the character is presumed dead.

In the supernatural miniseries, many characters are killed off on the show, including Riley.

However, Riley wakes up and shows up on Erin's (Kate Siegel) doorstep to reveal what is happening in the small town.

Fans are treated to a flashback of Riley waking up on the ground with Father Paul hovering over him, saying, "God still has a plan, and death isn’t part of it anymore, not for all of us. We don’t have to be afraid ever again." When Riley tries to escape, he realizes that the sun now burns his flesh. Is he a vampire?

Father Paul reveals himself to actually be Monsignor Pruitt, the town's former priest, and says he was resurrected from the dead by the "angel."