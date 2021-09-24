Zach Gilford Met His Wife, Kiele Sanchez, on the Set of a Television Pilot

While many viewers first met Zach Gilford when he played the wholesome, all-American benchwarmer-turned-starting-quarterback Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, the actor is taking on a much more sinister character in Midnight Mass.

Zach is starring on the Netflix limited series as Riley Flynn, a man who returns to his hometown on Crockett Island following scandal. He's back home to try to escape the demons from his past, but his return coincides with the arrival of a powerful new priest named Father Paul (Hamish Linklater).