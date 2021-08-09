Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' Trailer Will Reel Horror Fans in With Its Supernatural Plot

“We tend to dislike mysteries,” says the narrator, setting the ominous tone for the series. Two men are then seated in front of each other: the disgraced Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) and Father Paul (Hamish Linklater).

“You feel uncomfortable not knowing,” the narrator says, while viewers see quick shots of Matt and the seemingly deserted island.

As the trailer continues, people can be seen boarding up their businesses and homes, and it appears that something out of the ordinary is on its way. A dead cat can also be seen laying on the ground as a bird hovers over it, which further proves something is definitely amiss.