Here's a Quick Explainer About Who and What Vivo Is in 'Vivo'

Sony Pictures Animation's first animated musical, Vivo , premiered on Aug. 6 on Netflix . The film takes viewers on a journey from the streets of Havana, Cuba, to the swampy everglades in Florida and the bustling city of Miami as the main character Vivo takes off on a heartfelt expedition with a mistaken girl named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The voice of Vivo is actor and award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda , who's best known for his hit musicals Hamilton and In the Heights.

Lin-Manuel was also an executive producer for the film and wrote eight original songs for the animated musical. Per NBC , during a recent screening for the movie, he said, "I am so glad that your kids now will all get to hear the thing that has been playing on a loop in my house for years." He also shared that this latest project is his kids' "favorite thing I've ever worked on."

At first glance, Lin-Manuel's cute little character, Vivo, kind of looks like a monkey, but he's actually a kinkajou. A kinka-who? Keep reading to find out what a kinkajou is and why Vivo travels to Miami.

What exactly is a kinkajou? And why's Vivo in Miami?

The film centers around Vivo, a young kinkajou that performs music with his dear friend Andrés (Juan de Marcos González) in the streets of Havana. So if you didn't know, even though a kinkajou appears to be a cross between a monkey and a bear, they are actually members of the raccoon family that are tropical rainforest mammals native to Central and South America. They're sometimes referred to as "honey bears" because they like to raid bees' nests to slurp honey from the hives with their tongues.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Vivo leave his home? One day Andrés receives a letter in the mail from his former duet partner and old friend Marta (Gloria Estefan). Marta, who’s now a famous singer in Miami, writes to Andrés because she wants him to unite with her on stage for one last show. Andrés tells his pal Vivo about the unspoken love he’s always had for Marta and plans to go to Miami to be with Marta.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

However, Vivo doesn’t want him to go, but the night before Andrés is supposed to leave, he sadly dies in his sleep. Vivo then decides that he’s going to Miami to find Marta and share with her the beautiful love song that Andrés had written for her many years ago. Vivo recruits Andrés’s grand-niece Gabi, a head-strong, purple-hair perky tween who’s a bit of misfit.

Together on this wild adventure, Vivo and Gabi will learn about one another and discover the power of music as the universal language of love, family, and friendship.